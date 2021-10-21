BevMo
1900 N. Davis Road, Salinas, 442-2411 26538 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel, 250-0621, bevmo.com
During shelter-in-place when one could not belly up to one’s favorite bar and rely on the bartender to mix our standard drink, we had to learn to be our own mixologists. There’s no substitute for the calming nature of a steady bartender, but as far as getting all the ingredients required to make cocktails at home, BevMo has us covered. The Carmel location reports that online ordering for curbside pickup and local delivery jumped during the pandemic. Pre-mixed, ready-to-drink cocktails have also been having their day. In a year that had us all reaching for comfort, BevMo kept us stocked.