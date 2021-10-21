Federico’s
542 Abrego St., Monterey 649-3322, federicoshoes.com
When it comes to shoe repair, longevity probably offers some insight into quality. This is true for Federico’s in Monterey, which has been around since 1939. After 22 years at the business, Jose Perez took over as only the store’s third-ever owner. His philosophy on his work is what you want to hear from the man you hand your busted shoe to: “Personally, every job I do, I do the best I can. If I’m not happy with the job I’ve done, I start again. We have some picky customers, but I like picky customers. They make me better.”