Joy-Pers
944 S Main St., Salinas 424-3466, joypers.com
Founded in 1951, Joy-Pers is as classic as shoe stores come, with a focus not just on style but on substance. Successive generations of local families who keep coming back is one reason it’s stayed so popular, but another is that its employees still provide that one-on-one consultation with customers to figure out what exactly the issues are with their feet – if there are any – and then lead them to the right shoe. It’s one reason why selling orthopedic shoes is a big part of Joy-Pers’ business. Store manager Andrew Steinbach says some customers are even referred to the store by doctors and podiatrists. “What we really specialize in is product knowledge,” Steinbach says, “what a healthy shoe is and what’s not a healthy shoe for your foot type.”