Del Monte Center
1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey 373-2705, delmontecenter.com
For decades the mall has been the quintessential spot for cool kids to hang out. But its everlasting popularity is also rooted in providing great food, shopping options and other life essentials like a gym and movie theater all in one space. Whether you’re in need of a set of expensive Japanese chef knives from Williams-Sonoma, a new gadget from the Apple store or a new pair of kicks from Foot Locker, this mall has you covered.