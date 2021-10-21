Refuge
27300 Rancho San Carlos Road, Carmel 620-7360, refuge.com
Maybe you overdid it at a rock ‘n’ roll show that’s still in your head a day later. Or maybe you just need to relax – who doesn’t? Whatever motivates you to go to this slice of paradise, it’s seriously rejuvenating for body and mind. Go for the swanky (and massive) sauna, the soothing (and chilling) plunge pools, the ergonomic (and sleep-inducing) zero-gravity relaxation chairs, then the vitalizing (and captivating) steam room. And tack on a renewing (and professional) massage if so inspired. Because, well, you deserve it.