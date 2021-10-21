Monterey Music
419 Alvarado St., Monterey 372-5893
You’d be hard pressed to find a local, Monterey Peninsula musician who hasn’t perused the collections at this downtown Monterey fixture. So, when the store exited its former cavernous location to move into a smaller crib next to the Golden State Theatre last year, there understandably was some criticism. Turns out the downsizing has only made this spot better. What it may have lost in sheer size has resulted in a tighter, more solidly focused range of musical options, whether you play harmonica or the tuba. It’s still all there.