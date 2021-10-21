On The Beach Surf Shop
693 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 646-9283, onthebeachsurfshop.com
In 1986 New Kids On The Block released their self-titled debut album, and it’s the same year a new kid on the surf shop block hung his first shingle on the Peninsula. Kelly Sorensen would eventually move his shop from Carmel to his current location on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey and to this day – and no longer the new kid – OTB is the go-to for surfers, skaters and tourists looking to rent equipment to enjoy the bay. They offer not only gear, but also insider knowledge and tips.