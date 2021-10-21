Gold Coast Tattoo Studio
639 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 642-9404
Gold Coast Tattoo Studio has been turning skin into canvas in Monterey since 1977 and claims to be the county’s oldest operating tattoo parlor. Owner Justin Voss, a U.S. Army veteran, has run the show since 2017 but has 30 years of tattooing experience under his belt. The shop, which caters to the military, specializes in American traditional style but Voss says his team of artists (as well as visiting guest artists) are capable of everything from realism to script. Although customers can make an appointment, Gold Coast prides itself as a walk-in shop for those who find themselves walking down Lighthouse Avenue and suddenly feel inspired.