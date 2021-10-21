Goodwill
Various Locations ccgoodwill.org
If you think all thrift shops are the same, look closer. Goodwill has a 100-year-old reputation of doing the right thing at the right time, and that tradition is only enhanced here on the Central Coast. Aside from helping some of our most vulnerable communities, the many outposts throughout the county will likely have something you’re looking for, and something you didn’t even know you wanted. And there’s no better spot to donate clothes or household goods you no longer need – it just might become someone else’s treasure.