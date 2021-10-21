Sullivan’s Tires
1730 The Mall, Seaside 394-6561, sullivanstire.com
“A bad attitude is like a flat tire,” someone once said. “You can’t go anywhere until you change it.” At Sullivan’s the happy attitude is half-welcoming, half car-repair-savvy and all rubber-meets-the-road. Family-owned and service-obsessed, this is your jam when the ride needs renewal of said rubber, whether that be via tire purchase, installation, rotation, pressure monitoring or balancing. ASE-certified mechanics can also heal other parts of your sled, from the alternator to the suspension to the cooling system and beyond.