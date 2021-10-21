Tope’s Tree Service
650 E. Franklin St., Monterey 373-7765, topestreeservice.com
Andy Tope tells the story that he started with a pickup and a chainsaw and a whole lot of ambition. Forty-seven years in, Tope’s Tree Service reigns as the best tree trimmer in Monterey County, and Andy is still a regular working stiff. Now, though, he’s got a crew of 35, a fleet of trucks, cranes, cherry pickers, wood splitters, chippers, loaders and stump grinders. He’s done trimming projects for all the local cities, for CalTrans, for big developments and luxury estates, but if you’ve got a leaning tree he’ll come to your neighborhood, too.