Pet Specialists of Monterey
451 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Del Rey Oaks 899-4838, bluepearlvet.com/hospital/monterey-ca
When Fido is sick in the middle of the night with some mysterious ailment you just want help – fast. The Pet Specialists of Monterey are here to provide that help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days per year. The 10,000-square-foot hospital has all the latest technology and offers emergency services as well as critical care, surgery and more. It’s a good team to have by Fido’s side.