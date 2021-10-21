Pacific Grove Animal Hospital
1023 Austin Ave., Pacific Grove 318-0306, pacificgroveanimalhospital.com
When your beloved furry (or scaly or feathered) friend doesn’t have their usual pep in their step, you want a thorough and compassionate veterinarian who wants to get to the root of the problem. From a gentle intake team to the veterinarian, everyone at Pacific Grove Animal Hospital is interested in diagnosing the underlying problem, not just a quick solution. Is there an underlying medical issue causing a behavioral problem? An asymptomatic parasite? Diagnostics is like detective work, and Dr. Brynie Kaplan Dau is basically a detective – using the power of deduction given that her patients don’t speak. She approaches each animal gently and thoughtfully, looking at overall health. And when your pet is at their best, you are, too.