Yellow Brick Road Benefit Shop
26388 A, Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel 626-8480, yellowbrickroadbenefitshop.org
Racks upon racks of used and vintage clothes await shoppers at the Yellow Brick Road Benefit Shop. Maybe you’re looking for a suede fringed vest for a folk concert or a pair of studded Doc Martens for a punk show. The chances that you’ll find what you’re looking for at Yellow Brick Road are good. As the name suggests, the proceeds of the store’s business support local charities. Over the 32 years that the store has been slinging gently used clothes, accessories and homewares, nearly $7 million has been donated to groups such as the Food Bank for Monterey County, Dorothy’s Place, Alliance on Aging, PacRep, Hidden Valley and more. Shop the best selection of vintage clothes in Monterey County and feel good doing it.