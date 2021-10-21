Star Market
1275 S. Main St., Salinas 422-3961, starmkt.com
Walk the wine aisle of Star Market, and it’s OK to feel a little overwhelmed – there’s a massive selection at a massive range of flavor profiles and price points. How to choose a bottle? Managing Partner Victor Kong, who oversees the wine section, is there to help, so just ask. He’ll want to know a little bit about the occasion. “I say, ‘what kind of function is it, a sit-down dinner, an afternoon barbecue?’ I am picking your brain. Is this a celebration? Then here’s a Silver Oak Cabernet. I try to size you up and what you’re looking for.” Besides the diverse and constantly evolving selection, what makes Star Market really the best – and a repeat winner – is the thoughtful local owners who do really make time to get to know their customers and have a conversation. Let’s raise a glass to that.