Girl Boy Girl
Mission and 7th, Carmel 626-3368, girlboygirlcarmel.com
Trust your rockstar look with Girl Boy Girl boutique, which has dream closet vibes, from the inset shelf lighting to the shiny purses on display and colorful palette of beautiful, plush cashmere sweaters. The corner spot sells designer clothing and shoes and jewelry from brands ranging from 360 cashmere to Alexandre Birman and Zofia Day. Whether you’re window shopping or finding a piece for keeps, this is a perennial readers’ favorite for a reason. And they know clothes – they’ve been at it since 1991.