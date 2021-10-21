Lindsay Wetterau
Om Studios 631B Cass St., Monterey 214-5373, omoasis.com
When Lindsay Wetterau first got into practicing yoga, it was mostly about physical health. But over time, she realized it was about something different: mental health. “Every time I step on the mat, it’s like this is my time, my therapy,” she says. That’s a philosophy she applies to teaching her classes, and to running her business, Om Studios. Her classes now are still about the physical, but also something else: “I always have that perspective in mind: giving people a space where they can be quiet and check in, that they’re taking care of themselves,” she says. This is, of course, a lesson that extends well beyond the yoga mat, and something Wetterau uses in moments of pandemic chaos, tough parenting moments, in life in general: “When things get difficult we pause, we breathe, we soften,” she says. So she’s teaching not just yoga, but how to be.