Seaside Yoga Sanctuary
Ocean and Mission, Carmel 899-9642, seasideyogasanctuary.com
Pandemic life has required a lot of emotional and logistical flexibility from us all – if you’re ready to extend that into the realm of physical flexibility, then the Seaside Yoga Sanctuary is for you. Partake in classes ranging from Hatha yoga to Iyengar yoga, therapeutic yoga (for those with health concerns or injuries) to kids yoga. Seaside Yoga Sanctuary’s motto is that yoga is for everybody – a welcoming place to start for both experienced yogis and those just looking to get into the practice alike. And wherever you are on that spectrum, prepare to come out feeling physically and mentally better.