Food Bank for Monterey County
353 W. Rossi St., Salinas (831) 758-1523, foodbankformontereycounty.org
Too many Americans suffer from food insecurity, and without saints and angels like the Food Bank for Monterey County, things might be worse. The Food Bank helps feed approximately 25 percent of children in Monterey County and attracts 500 volunteers per month to help fight hunger. From their five-acre farm in the Salinas Valley—donated by Alice Waters of Chez Panisse fame—they grow produce and teach children every step of the process that gets food from farm to table. But the Food Bank’s job is never done, and they can always use more helping hands, food donations or simply cold, hard cash.