Taylor Farms
150 Main St. #300, Salinas (877) 323-7374, taylorfarms.com
No one need wander too far to find produce grown from the thousands of fertile acres of Taylor Farms. Synonymous with quality, Taylor lands fruits and veggies on the plates of many a dining venue—be it a salad bar, a fine dining restaurant or your kitchen table. The company also supplies produce aisles of everyone from locally-owned farm stands to large grocery stores. Plus, their acquisition of Earthbound Farm in 2019 has allowed their brand to be directly connected to Earthbound’s organic leadership.