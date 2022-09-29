Strawberries
It takes a special kind of plant to beat cannabis and wine grapes as the most beloved Monterey Bay cash crop, but our iconic strawberries have reclaimed this sweet distinction. Grown most famously in vast fields in cool, coastal North County, these juicy fruits deliver local joy across the nation. This $968.1 million crop (in 2021) accounts for roughly a quarter of the value of the largest industry in the county. You can’t toke them, you can’t drink them. But you can pile them high on top of shortcake, toss some into a creation made from other fresh picks from our Salad Bowl of the World, or even eat them chocolate-dipped while in the bubble bath. No judgment here!