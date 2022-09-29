Everyone’s Harvest
215 Reservation Road, Marina (831) 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org
Everyone’s Harvest runs five farmers markets in Monterey County, including two year-round ones in Marina and Pacific Grove, and three seasonal ones at the WIC office in Alisal, Natividad hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial. The nonprofit does more than put on markets—it also has community food programs, including Market Match, enabling CalFresh recipients to use their benefits to pay for fresh produce and get an additional $10. Fresh RX, a “prescription program,” focuses on preventive healthcare through which doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables. Executive Director Hester Parker says, “I think what makes us different is that we’re focused on the equitable access to fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables.”