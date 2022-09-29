Rancho Cielo Youth Campus
710 Old Stage Road, Salinas (831) 444-3533, ranchocieloyc.org
The 100 acres where Rancho Cielo Youth Campus sits was once the location of a juvenile jail that then turned into a dumping ground for Monterey County for nearly 20 years. Today, Rancho Cielo is a shining example of what happens when the most capable minds in a community come together on a meaningful mission. Rancho Cielo welcomes youth facing a variety of challenges, and invests in their future with vocational training for students up to 24 years old. One area of the expansive curriculum is agriculture technology and mechatronics, where students learn computer science and engineering and how to apply those skills toward careers in food safety, mechanics and the electrical aspects of the salad factory line.