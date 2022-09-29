Earthbound Farm
150 Main St., Salinas (800) 690-3200, earthboundfarm.com
Earthbound Farm set out as pioneers with a couple of organic acres in Carmel Valley in 1984, and today has an ambitious goal: to feed the nation, but without the use of GMOs or depleting the land they farm. If you can’t make it to their Farm Stand (open seven days a week), look for their fresh produce and frozen goods at nearly every major grocery store on the Central Coast. Their website showcases easy-to-follow recipes from appetizers to dinners. The ethos extends beyond farming. In 2009, Earthbound began using 100-percent recycled plastic for its packaging, and in 2021 eliminated 27 percent of packaging plastic altogether.