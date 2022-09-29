Kim Stemler | Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association
536 Pearl St., Monterey (831) 375-9400, montereywines.org
It’s natural to think of Kim Stemler as the head of one of the most influential agricultural associations in the county, the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association. But Stemler insists otherwise. “We don’t do anything alone,” she says. Through her guidance and willingness to work with other organizations, departments and businesses—even to hand things off to them—MCVGA helped launch vaccination clinics, assisted in the Covid-19 Collaborative and other community efforts, often partnering with the Community Foundation for Monterey County. She was quick to see that the continued success of Monterey County’s biggest industry is tied to keeping workers safe and healthy. Stemler accomplished all of this while directing MCVGA programs, such as workshops leading toward sustainable farming practices. Stemler and MCVGA aren’t limiting themselves, either. “Let’s work on affordable housing,” she says. “We can figure out water. We can do this—it’s all of us together.” (Note: Stemler would also win Best Halftime Pep Talk if she were a coach, and if we had that category).