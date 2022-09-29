Carmel Beach
End of Ocean Avenue, Carmel, (831) 620-2000, carmelcalifornia.com/carmel-beach.htm
As a dog living in Monterey County, you require only the best in surf and sand. Luckily, for our canine friends, Carmel Beach is both the Best Beach and Best Place to Walk the Dog according to Weekly readers. The beach is easy to access, sandbars provide good surf and beach fires are permitted between 10th Avenue and Martin Way (in designated pits only, limited to certain times of the year). To the north, Pebble Beach perches on its cliff and to the south, unique architectural homes complement the natural beauty of what could be a 360-degree postcard. Don’t forget to bring poo bags and treats for Ruffles!