Elroy’s Fine Foods
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey, (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com
What goes into a great business sign? Is it something that pulls you in, or something that prepares you for what to expect? Is it simply about great fonts? A trip down Soledad Drive in Monterey makes it clear why the Elroy’s sign would succeed in any of these metrics. The six giant block letters create a statement of a sign sitting atop the trellis of a statement of a grocery store. The sign – including an image of a bear riding a bike with a basketful of groceries – assures passersby that even a bear can fill up here. They stock honey, they stock salmon. No grubs, though. The owners of this store care about details, from the curation of their shelves to the font of their logo.