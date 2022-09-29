Kevin Harney, Shoreline Community Church
2500 Garden Road, Monterey, (831) 655-0100, shoreline.church
In his place at the helm of Shoreline Community Church, Kevin Harney is focused on preaching, leadership of the church in general and also guiding the church’s focus on Organic Outreach. He is well qualified for this as he is the founder of Organic Outreach International, an organization dedicated to this philosophy of living the kind of life that draws people, naturally, to Jesus. No fire. No brimstone. Harney has written 11 books on this topic and others, many in collaboration with his wife Sherry Harney.