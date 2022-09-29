Hartnell College Women’s Soccer
It took over a decade to rebuild the women’s soccer team at Hartnell College. At the beginning, there were just enough players to fill the roster. Now, dozens are part of the team. It all started with building a new culture on the field and it paid off. In 2022, the Panthers conquered the state title – their first in program history. The Panthers, under the leadership of Coach Ivan Guerrero, won 22 games, tied two, and lost just two in their 2021 season. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors recognized the team’s achievement and proclaimed Dec. 14 Hartnell Women’s Soccer Team State Championship Day. They deserve it.