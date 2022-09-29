AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, (831) 649-1533, attpbgolf.com
When it comes to pro-am play, this is like the Super Bowl. Top PGA Tour professionals – the good guys who don’t bow to Saudi money – mix it up with qualified amateurs, along with celebrities. Bill Murray is a regular, but you’re likely to bump into rappers, quarterbacks, television stars, politicians, you name it. And there are a lot of fun events surrounding the tournament. Oh, and if you’re lucky, Chef Thomas Keller will hand you a cookie.