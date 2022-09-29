Monterey Plaza Hotel
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com
Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.