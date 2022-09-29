Christian Sousa
Marina High School, 298 Patton Parkway, Marina, (831) 583-2060, mahs.mpusd.net
For the third year in a row, biology teacher Christian Sousa has been named best K-12 teacher. He shares his passion for nature with his students at Marina High School, in his chosen career after transitioning to education from working as an invasive species technician. His secret to keeping students engaged is making the lessons compelling. It all starts with taking the time to know who they are and what they like. In his class, students learn about different aspects of biology from the web of life to analyzing organisms – sometimes from the inside out (eeew!) – as well as ecosystems.