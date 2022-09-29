Dust Bowl Brewing Company
290 Figueroa St., Monterey, (831) 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
A good neon sign should draw people toward it. Sometimes it’s with its ostentatious design. Other times, it’s a sporadic flashing pattern. And still sometimes it’s with uncomplicated boldness. Dust Bowl Brewing Company is the latter. A simple sign that reads “Dust Bowl Brewing Co.,” but brilliant in bright orange. Or is it red? That’s a good barstool conversation starter. It advertises and entices thirsty customers with an easy promise: there’s good brew here. The sign was produced by Fresno-based company CNI Sign and is a call-back to the signs of the 1940s.