Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
Two miles south of Rio Road on Highway 1, Carmel, (831) 624-4909, parks.ca.gov/?page_id=571
It’s the crown jewel of the California State Parks system and has inspired countless artists, perhaps including Robert Louis Stevenson. Just a short walk (or scuba dive in Whalers Cove) immediately shows why – stunning vistas amid moody Monterey pine forests with dappled light. Consider an educational pause and check out the informative museum with whaling history. Or just keep on walking, discover some seemingly secret beaches, and soak up some nature.