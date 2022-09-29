Escape Room 831
599 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 241-6616; 765 Wave St., Monterey, (831) 324-0513, escaperoom831.com
This Cannery Row institution isn’t quite a slice of cake, but it is a pretty sweet deal. Escape Room 831 doesn’t require extensive planning, picking a corny theme, or waiting on RSVPs. It’s a pre-packaged, creative and affordable birthday party idea, with just a few close friends (or foes, you sadist), a locked room, several riddles and a one-hour deadline. Now, doesn’t that sound much better than having yet another birthday dinner at a nondescript restaurant or chasing the birthday kid through a ball pit?