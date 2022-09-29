Fort Ord National Monument
Various entrances in Seaside, Marina and unincorporated Salinas, (831) 582-2200, blm.gov
How good of a spot is the former Fort Ord for biking? So good that, every year, it’s the centerpiece location for the Sea Otter Classic, an annual bicycle festival – the world’s biggest – which attracts cycling enthusiasts from across the planet. And for good reason: The rolling hills of Fort Ord are carpeted with maritime chaparral in some places, and serene, lichen-draped oak woodlands in others. There are vernal ponds, a bounty of wildflowers and something increasingly hard to find in our modern world: quiet. There are also trails for every level of cyclist and every kind of bike: paved, car-free roads, dirt roads and a vast network of singletrack trails that weave and dip to and fro. It’s a two-wheel playground, a place for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to get out, explore and roll.