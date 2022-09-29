Lovers Point
631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove, (831) 648-3100, cityofpacificgrove.org
Virginia is for lovers?! We don’t think so. Pacific Grove’s spectacular Lovers Point has just entered the chat. With both oh-so-climbable rock formations and an easily accessible beach, this spot remains the best place for an afternoon adventure, especially if you’re entering into a lifetime adventure with that special someone. The lush green area provides ample space for an intimate ceremony or elopement, with a classic Monterey Bay backdrop that can’t be beat. When it’s time to say “I do,” skip the fancy amenities for the unbeatable ambiance and convenient amenities of this scenic location in America’s Last Hometown.