Alta Bakery
502 Munras Ave., Monterey, (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com
Monterey is scattered with plenty of secret and not-so-secret gardens, and Alta’s rivals any of them. Not only is their blossoming getaway in the Cooper Molera Adobe courtyard a relaxing place to read the news, but a destination for excellent coffee and a case of unique, fresh pastries. Looking for something savory to snack while leafing through your favorite paper? (We mean this one, by the way) Look no further than their menu of grain bowls, tofu salads and pizzas. When you’re in the mood to catch up, Alta is the perfect place to read the day away, rain or shine.