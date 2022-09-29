Asilomar State Beach
Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove, (831) 646-6440, parks.ca.gov/asilomar
With its one mile of sand and dunes above, Asilomar State Beach is many things to many people, locals and tourists alike. That includes people looking to get to the western-most point of the Monterey Peninsula for an unobstructed view of the sky. Take a walk on the meandering trail, up and down stairs and over rocks to little pocket beaches. Or paddle toward the sunset. The waves and conditions are ever-changing, but one thing this state beach also offers is routinely excellent surf. Put on a wetsuit, grab a board and do your best to get through all that whitewater into the lineup.