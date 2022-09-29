Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
23625 Highway 68, Monterey, (831) 624-5311, montagehealth.org
Working at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (aka CHOMP) means if you stub your toe, a toe doctor can have you up and running in no time. Jokes aside, doctors, Nurse Practitioners, RNs and hospital management professionals flock to CHOMP for the mission, the work environment, the insurance and benefit plans, professional development tracks and wellness programs. Employee satisfaction also translates directly to patient satisfaction; in the latest U.S. News & World Report, patients gave five out of five stars in their willingness to recommend CHOMP to others. And if there were a Best Acronym category, they’d win that, too.