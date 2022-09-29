Ana Garcia-Garcia
Monterey Peninsula College, 980 Fremont St., Monterey, (831) 646-4000, mpc.edu
If you want to know how the world works, you might attend class with Professor Ana Garcia-Garcia. She has been teaching geology and chemistry at Monterey Peninsula College for 10 years. “I try to be very engaged with my students not only in the classroom, but outside the classroom,” she says. That includes the “full package” to make sure her students succeed in her classes, such as tutoring – not everyone takes to science easily. But Garcia-Garcia adapts her classes to her student’s needs, so answers are not out of reach. She aims to make every student feel like they belong in a lab coat or whatever geologists wear.