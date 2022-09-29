Pacific Grove Golf Links
77 Asilomar Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 648-5775, playpacificgrove.com
Yes, Pebble Beach Golf Links is the bucket list course, one with spectacular views. Here’s the deal, though. What makes Pacific Grove Golf Links such a treasure is not just that you also get spectacular ocean views and can finish your round in a good bar and restaurant. It’s that 18 holes runs just $59 during the week, $75 on weekends, with discounts for twilight play and juniors. If you break a window with a wicked slice, it won’t be quite as big a hit to your insurance. Plus it’s a solid layout, with a good mix of tempting par 3s and testing par 5s to spoil your round. That’s why the 19th hole beckons.