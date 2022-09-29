Showbiz & Sam Diggedy from the Morning Madhouse
KDON 102.5, 1550 Moffett St. C, Salinas, (831) 755-8181, kdon.com
For all the go-getters waking up with the rooster, the Morning Madhouse show on 102.5FM has as much energy as that first cup of coffee. Starting at 6am, DJs Rynell “Showbiz” Williams and Sam Diggedy Segovia play the hottest music and sit down with famous guests in-studio. After Diggedy is done with Morning Madhouse he gets behind the desk as the Senior VP of Programming for Central California at iHeartMedia. DJ Showbiz spends his time away from the microphone on the turntables, performing all over the Central Coast, and fun fact: Barack Obama follows him on Twitter.