CSU Monterey Bay
100 Campus Center, Seaside, (831) 582-3000, csumb.edu
CSU Monterey Bay is living proof of the idea of turning swords into libraries. This academic powerhouse, serving some 7,500 students, is on a campus about a mile away from the beach and is located on the former Fort Ord. Some of the Army’s old buildings are still in use for classrooms, but the campus is actively growing and expanding with new housing, a comprehensive library and a gleaming new College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (which also houses a public art gallery). CSUMB offers 25 undergraduate programs, nine graduate programs and teacher certifications. And it’s serving an important student demographic: More than half are low-income or first-generation, and this is a path to success. In addition, a lot of students are local – 38 percent are from Monterey, San Benito or Santa Cruz counties.