Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula
700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 375-4454, mowmp.org
There are plenty of mouths to feed and Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula knows that more than most. In 2021, the organization’s volunteers produced 23,000 meals (a 93-percent increase from 2020); logged 21,800 hours of time; and drove 138,000 miles (and many paid for their own gas), all in service of the county’s homebound residents facing some kind of food insecurity or instability. That comes in the form of delivering meals, and also checking in. It’s not just a warm fuzzy feeling, but a compassionate answer to our neighbors in need.