Carmel Art Association
Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel, (831) 250-3347, carmelart.org
Carmel Art Association is more than a gallery – it’s an art hub. All artists must be approved by the 12-member artist board, and reside within 35 miles of Carmel, making the CAA a uniquely local gallery. The gallery itself is the largest in a city full of galleries, and offers a wide variety of artwork available for purchase. Early CAA artist members were painters, sculptors, etchers, muralists, mosaic artists, authors, illustrators, printmakers, dancers, actors and playwrights. That pretty much covers everything. Since then, over 550 artists have joined. Currently, the CAA represents over 100 of the area’s finest active professional painters, sculptors and printmakers. Several rooms present exhibits that typically change every two months.