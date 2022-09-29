Sardine Factory
701 Wave St., Monterey, (831) 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
Hey, boomers may be getting up there in age, but they haven’t lost their discernment. Boomers also hang on to the best from the past. Take happy hour, for example. Sardine Factory does it twice – at 5pm and again at 9:30pm. And they last 60 minutes, just like in the good old days. When Billy Joel sang “Piano Man,” he did it for boomers. Guess what? Sardine Factory’s lounge has a piano man. Get down with one of their craft cocktails, like the “20th Century.” Or have a brewski. Put on some cool casual threads and don’t be a wet rag.