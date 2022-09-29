Easy Street Billiards
511 Tyler St., Monterey, (831) 333-0825, easystreetbilliards.com
Easy Street Billiards has been a staple in downtown Monterey for decades, and the long-reigning best place in the county to play pool. The place welcomes people at any skill level to play on pool tables in two sizes (seven feet and nine feet), or other beloved indoor games like darts and shuffleboard. If you lean more competitive, this local institution also hosts the local APA league three times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) and a dart league every other Wednesday.