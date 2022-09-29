Dust Bowl Brewing Company
290 Figueroa St., Monterey, (831) 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
Millennials get flack for a lot of society’s ills. They’re flighty employees, complain a lot, needlessly market their favorite toasts, need we say more? But when it comes to beers and having a good time – probably because millennials are also synonymous with being apathetic and running from their problems – they’re the absolute best. Dust Bowl checks all the boxes for millennials – solid craft beers, easy hand-held food courtesy of Wedo’s Tacos, communal seating (yes, they really didn’t give up on that trend), and corn hole. Make fun of this generation for all its flaws if you wish, but you can’t deny they know a good bar.