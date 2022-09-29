Sandbar & Grill
Wharf 2, Monterey, (831) 373-2818, sandbarandgrillmonterey.com
There’s a lot to love about the Sandbar and Grill, a non-pretentious watering hole and restaurant in the middle of a tourist destination. That includes the popular Bloody Marys, packed with flavor and freshness. The recipe for the housemade Bloody Mary mix, written in black marker, is taped above the bar, right there for everyone to see – except even if you squint, it’s just out of sight. But bartender Wells Leavitt can list some of the essential ingredients from memory: a whole bottle of Dijon mustard, half a bottle of Tabasco, a quarter bottle of Pepper Plant sauce. Then Leavitt pauses: “I can’t give away the recipe,” he says. Fair point. You’ll just have to trust them on this one.